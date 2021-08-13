Prime minister to meet Angela Merkel next week

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is set to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, early next week. Merkel is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin the following Friday.

Government adviser Mariann Sudakov told ERR that: "The meeting will discuss Estonian-German relations, European security, co-operation in the EU and NATO, and transatlantic relations," while the green revolution will also be discussed, as will digital cooperation.

Kallas is traveling to Germany for the meeting and will also speak to German finance minister Olaf Scholz while there, and visit the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research.

Merkel is nearing the end of her 16-year term as chancellor, and will not be seeking reelection at the German Federal elections taking place late next month.

