State to amend pension system

The Estonian National Social Insurance Board is looking for people to head the state's pension system redesign project aimed at modernization.

Head of the board's benefits department Kati Kümnik told ERR that the agency first wants to fill the positions of pension services head and pensions development manager.

"The head of pension services will be tasked with ensuring operation of existing services and their legality, as well as planning activities and resources. They will also have to lay down future development scenarios and plan and manage results-oriented activities. The pension services development manager will have to run and coordinate pension services software development projects. The person must have a grasp on managing IT development projects and the ability to explain and monitor business needs in terms of their completion," Kümnik said.

She emphasized that both positions require participation in performing specific tasks in addition to management.

Kümnik said that the project involves the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (TEHIK), as well as the social, finance and economic affairs ministries.

Modernization of the pension system

Kümnik emphasized that the project is not so much an attempt to alter the pension system but constitutes modernization of the pension service in terms of available information, ease of access and technology.

"People's pension information is scattered between different sites, and it is quite difficult for people to get an idea of the size of their future pension or which choices affect it. We lack a clear and plain overview of all three pillars of pension," Kümnik said.

"Pension applicants also do not have access to self-service portals, with corresponding demand clearly mounting."

"The modern digital state services principle is allowing the person to access their information using a single and user-friendly site. In addition to information, people want to make their choices using the same portal – file applications, switch funds etc. Our goal is to make sure the service works effectively and proactively for the person, providing the necessary information and making sure nothing is overlooked and the person can take full advantage of their pension rights," Kümnik explained.

"We are about to launch a pension service proactive services analysis together with the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications to offer an integral pension view and figure out how to integrate the service with other public services in the best possible way."

"Achieving said goals will require replacing existing technological solutions that have become outdated and no longer integrate with modern technologies," Kümnik added.

