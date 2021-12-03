More than 23,000 people apply to leave pension system in third round

Economy
Money.
Money. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

The third round of submitting applications for withdrawals from the second pension pillar took place from August to the end of November and according to Estonia's pension system manager Pensionikeskus, 23,441 people submitted applications by the deadline.

At the same time, altogether 298 people decided to stop making contributions, but leave the collected money in the pension funds.

On Jan. 1, 2021 a pension reform stepped into effect in Estonia making joining and leaving the second pillar fund optional for everyone. Previously, joining the second pillar fund had been mandatory for all people born in 1983 or later.

The application period for withdrawing money from the second pillar is divided into three periods -- Jan. 1 to March 31, April 1 to July 31 and Aug. 1 to Nov. 30.

Altogether 149,260 people applied to leave the second pension pillar in the first round and 12,236 people in the second round. Altogether 893 and 152 people, respectively, applied to suspend their contributions.

The money will be paid five months after the end of the application period. So those who applied no later than on Nov. 30 will receive the money in April of next year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

LATEST NEWS

15:29

Covid vaccines have produced severe side-effects in 238 cases in 11 months

15:08

EDF task force arrives in Poland to support in countering hybrid attack

14:41

Estonia's most expensive consulate in San Francisco, cheapest in Pskov

14:14

Police officers targets of personal insults during Tallinn cafe protest

14:10

ERR: Culture minister confirmed that TV house funds would not be taken away

13:45

Former Reform secretary-general criticizes Kallas' leadership

13:17

Biggest vaccination insurance compensation payout to be €100,000

12:53

More than 23,000 people apply to leave pension system in third round

12:26

Prime minister addresses Riigikogu on EU policy and priorities 2022-2023

12:23

Circuit court: Coronavirus antibodies not equal to vaccinations

11:53

State real estate manager to sell Liberty manor complex

11:25

Environmental Board head: I would not call environment minister a friend

10:54

Haapsalu and Lääne-Nigula leaders unhappy with decision to cut ice roads

10:32

Health Board: 252 hospitalized patients, 507 new cases, 2 deaths

10:08

Wastewater study: Coronavirus levels decreasing across Estonia

09:41

Bicycle thefts up considerably in major cities

09:10

Harju region Social Democrats to present Läänemets as party chair candidate

08:42

Multiple schools left having to purchase rapid tests after supplier issues

08:15

Saaremaa residents expect wind farms to bring in investments and new jobs

02.12

Kaljulaid: Jüri Ratas and I share a rather similar worldview

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: