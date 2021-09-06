Largest second pillar payout was over €440,000

Economy
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Money (photo is illustrative). Source: Emilian Robert Vicol / Pixabay
Economy

The largest payout made to people that quit the second pillar pension system last week was more than €440,000 and the smallest payout was less than one euro.

Funded Pension Registry (Pensionkeskus) board member Kristi Sisa told ETV's morning show "Terevisioon" that after deducting income taxes, a total of more than €1 billion was transferred to peoples' accounts last week with the state receiving €265 million euros in income tax.

"The smallest amount was less than one euro and the largest sum was more than €440,000. The average payout was €7,200," Sisa said, explaining that 98 percent of the payouts were internal payments, which move fast and reach peoples' accounts fast.

"If we take the pre-tax amount of €1.3 billion as the basis, then the most was paid out from Swedbank's funds with more than €600 million, 45 percent of the total volume. LHV and SEB came next," Sisa noted.

She added that the people who quit the second pillar system were mostly middle-aged and there were more women than expected. Sisa added that people were surprised to see such large sums hit their bank accounts.

"The markets have gone up and we have gotten multiple calls, where people were wondering how they got that much money. They asked if the income tax was not taken off, but it actually was," she said.

Sisa noted that the momentum of leaving the second pillar has slowed now. "The Ministry of Finance makes more specific forecasts, but it seems the momentum has stopped some. People are not leaving at the rates they were in the second period, which was from April to July," the pension system manager said.

Kristi Sisa. Autor/allikas: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

LATEST NEWS

10:30

Health Board: 147 hospitalized patients, 212 new coronavirus cases

10:24

Feature: What topics should the next president of Estonia deal with?

09:46

Tallinn deputy mayor on red cycle lanes: It is the world's best practice

09:19

Video: Violin virtuoso Ingmar Erik Kiviloo performs 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

08:53

Largest second pillar payout was over €440,000

08:24

Estonia loses to Northern Ireland in friendly

05.09

President visits US Navy destroyer in port in Tallinn

05.09

Indrek Kiisler: Forget about a broad-based coalition in Tallinn

05.09

'Olukorrast riigis': Pension reform effects need to be considered

05.09

Diplomat Ants Frosch to run for Otepää municipality mayor in EKRE ranks

05.09

Toom: Tallinn opposition campaign built on ethnic contrasting

05.09

National Audit Office: Reforming state budgeting has failed

05.09

142 people hospitalized with Covid

05.09

Experts: Cooperation between Russia and China problem for Europe

05.09

Analysts: Most of second pillar money to fuel consumption

05.09

Estonian men's volleyball team takes first victory of tournament

05.09

Kontaveit out of US Open after losing three sets to Swiatek

04.09

President: Hybrid warfare on Belarus border, not migrant crisis

04.09

Gallery: Lennart Meri Conference 2021 Day One

04.09

Center Party names Arkadi Popov to its city center district electoral list

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: