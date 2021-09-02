Pensionikeskus starts making second pillar fund payouts

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Money (photo is illustrative). Source: Emilian Robert Vicol / Pixabay
News

Pension system manager Pensionikeskus on Thursday started making payouts to persons who submitted an application to exit the second pension pillar in the first round, meaning no later than on March 31 this year.

Payouts will be executed in random order during the month of September, they do not depend on the alphabet or the time of application, Pensionikeskus said.

All the money accumulated in the second pillar will be paid out. The exact amount that will be paid out depends on the price of the fund units when they are cashed in, so the actual amount paid out may be different from the amount that was in the person's pension account when the application to withdraw was submitted. 

If a person withdraws their second pillar savings before reaching retirement age, an income tax of 20 percent is automatically deducted from the payment. When the whole amount is withdrawn in retirement age, income tax of 10 percent must be paid.

Pensionikeskus will not send a separate notification about the transfer of the second pillar funds. 

Compensation for the payments temporarily suspended by the state to those who submitted an application for withdrawal of funds will be carried out as a separate disbursement in September, after the payout of the principal amount.

Applications to exit the second pillar can be submitted round the year, and application cycles recur from year to year. An application for withdrawal of funds can be canceled up to one month before the application enters into force.

Applications submitted between January and March 2021 can no longer be canceled. 

The second pillar refers to employer and employee pension contributions. Membership of the pillar has changed from being mandatory to voluntary.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Prosecutor's office sends Seredenko case to court

16:36

LRT: Lukashenko denies interest in Baltic states

16:02

Estonian diplomat leading EU's embassy in Somalia

15:30

Regional daily Lääne Elu Editor-in-chief Kaire Reiljan joins press council

15:23

Hospital chief standing in Tallinn local elections for Center Party

14:53

Pensionikeskus starts making second pillar fund payouts

14:32

Eesti Laul 2022 open for entries

13:53

Estonia puiestee partially closed to traffic this weekend

13:23

As soon as partner is found Estonia ferry wreck investigation continues

12:47

National museum looking for new director to replace Alar Karis

12:14

Industrial production grew by 10 percent on year in July

11:43

National volleyball team loses to Latvia in Eurovolley 2021 opening match

11:12

PPA to make vaccination mandatory for staff

11:04

Health Board: 131 hospitalized patients, 474 new covid cases

10:21

State to contact 20,000 Ida-Viru County unvaccinated senior citizens

10:10

Football club prepared to give up site next to Maarjamäe memorial Updated

09:16

Kaia Kanepi out of US Open

08:43

Experts: President Kaljulaid's foreign policy was successful

08:13

Kajar Kase: Shocking success of presidential election

01.09

Kersti Kaljulaid: I will continue in public life post-presidency

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

01.09

Survey: HIV cases have stabilized at high level in Estonia

31.08

Alar Karis elected President of Estonia

01.09

Finland and Estonia create network of hiking areas

01.09

Kersti Kaljulaid: I will continue in public life post-presidency

11:04

Health Board: 131 hospitalized patients, 474 new covid cases

01.09

Video: Alar Karis as a country musician

01.09

Pharmacies launch coronavirus rapid testing service

01.09

European leaders congratulate Karis

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: