Second pillar pension payments will start next week

Payments for those leaving the second pillar of the pension fund will start on September 2 and will take place in random order.

Payments are not made by the bank, but by the Pension Center.

The pension center will start making payments on September 2 and will make payments throughout September to everyone who submitted an application to withdraw money by March 31 2021 at the latest, Martin Kõrv, Swedbank's head of Communications, told ERR.

"Payments are made in a random order and they do not depend on the time of submitting the application or the alphabetical order," Kõrv said.

"Information on the amount to be received will be received upon receipt of the payment to the current account. The explanation of the payment will show the income tax rate and the amount of withheld income tax."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!