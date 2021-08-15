Four EU states moved to travel arrivals 'red' list from Monday

Tallinn Airport apron. Source: ERR
Belgium, Denmark, Lithuania and San Marino have been moved to Estonia's European arrivals 'Red' list, meaning a 10-day quarantine period if unvaccinated, starting Monday. Austria, Norway, Slovenia and Sweden have been moved to the 'Yellow' list, and these states' arrivals must present proof of vaccination on arrival in Estonia, or proof of a recent negative coronavirus test, or of recovery from the virus. No European states have been moved up to the 'Green' list, which now consists of eleven states.

The revised lists and their accompanying restrictions are activated Monday, August 16.

Estonia's three-tier system relates to EU/EEA/Schengen Zone nations, and sees arrivals from countries with a reported 14-day coronavirus rate of fewer than 75 inhabitants per 100,000 able to enter restrictions free, i.e. the "green" list. Countries with a reported rate of 75-200 per 100,000 are placed on the "yellow" list, while those with incidences over and above that are on the "red" list.

"Green" list (no restriction on movement) from Monday, August 16, with reported 14-day rate as of Friday, August 13 (source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Bulgaria (62.76).
Croatia (60.15).
Czech Republic (22.17).
Germany (42.2).
Hungary (7.67).
Latvia (49.27).
Liechtenstein (69.68).
Poland (45.12).
Romania (14.09).
Slovakia (14.25).
Vatican (0.0).*
* Since in practice anyone traveling from the Vatican would transit via Italy, the "yellow"-list requirements would apply in any case.

"Yellow" list (proof of vaccination, negative test result or recovery from COVID-19) from Monday, August 16, with reported 14-day rate as of Friday, August 13 (source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

Austria (77.24).
Finland (167.14).
Italy (132.46). 
Luxembourg (135.76).
Norway (94.33).
Slovenia (75.96).
Sweden (78.06).
Switzerland (147.22).

Arrivals from these states must present proof of vaccination, proof of passing negative on a coronavirus test, or proof of recovery from the virus.

Tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival in the case of the PCR variety, whereas antigen tests must have been taken within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test immediately, and quarantine while awaiting results.

"Red" list (10-day quarantine period required) from Monday, August 16, with reported 14-day rate as of Friday, August 13 (source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs).

Andorra (392.51).
Belgium (202.93).
Cyprus (930.63).
Denmark (213.46).
France (462.3).
Greece (357.07).
Iceland (438.3).
Ireland (392.19).
Lithuania (202.53).
Malta (207.36).
Monaco (512.18).
Netherlands (244.26).
Portugal (324.32).
San Marino (226.4)
Spain (603.64).
United Kingdom (582.33).

Arrivals from "Red"-list states must quarantine for 10 days on arrival in Estonia if they have not been vaccinated.

Passing negative on a coronavirus test on arrival, followed by a second test six or more days later – which must return negative also – will shorten the quarantine period. Proof of vaccination will remove the quarantine requirement.

The new regime enters effect after midnight Estonian time, Sunday. More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website. For more of ERR News' coverage on travel restrictions, click here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

