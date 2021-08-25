Isamaa chairman discharged from hospital

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Helir-Valdor Seeder Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder, who recently contracted coronavirus, has been discharged from hospital for treatment at home.

Seeder wrote on social media on Tuesday that he was allowed to leave Viljandi Hospital for treatment at home, where he will have to undergo the necessary tests and procedures.

"I have never been as seriously ill before and this was also the first time I had oxygen tubes in my nose," Seeder said.

Seeder, who contracted coronavirus, was taken to hospital last week. It has been reported in the media that he has been vaccinated with one dose.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

President: Ukraine NATO, EU membership likely years away

16:46

Estonian paralympian: Tokyo facilities have been excellent

16:07

Tallinn City Center Expat Chat: Jacobina from Mexico

15:43

Scientist: Estonia's population still on downward trend, due to emigration

15:14

Karis: Estonia could have the world's most educated people

14:50

Center collects enough signatures to nominate Karis as candidate

14:41

Center Party government ministers to run in local elections

14:26

Swedbank: Estonia may have highest economic growth of past 15 years in 2021

13:54

Isamaa chairman discharged from hospital

13:18

Opinion | Transnational education: The next Estonian export?

12:49

Tanel Visnap bags gold in World Deaf Athletics 100 meters

12:16

Health minister: Society won't be completely closed with new restrictions

12:14

Financial authority: Luminor anti-money laundering regime needs tightening

11:43

Scientist: Ventilation is key to stopping virus spread

11:11

AK: Defense League personnel take part in Ukrainian independence day parade

10:44

Health Board: 437 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:23

Ida-Viru County has Estonia's lowest coronavirus infection rate

09:53

Registration starts for first round of presidential elections

09:23

€60 million state budget cuts to be reviewed next month

08:54

Growth in life expectancy slows, but people still live longer healthy lives

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: