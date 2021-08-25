Isamaa chairman discharged from hospital

Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder, who recently contracted coronavirus, has been discharged from hospital for treatment at home.

Seeder wrote on social media on Tuesday that he was allowed to leave Viljandi Hospital for treatment at home, where he will have to undergo the necessary tests and procedures.

"I have never been as seriously ill before and this was also the first time I had oxygen tubes in my nose," Seeder said.

Seeder, who contracted coronavirus, was taken to hospital last week. It has been reported in the media that he has been vaccinated with one dose.

