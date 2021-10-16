Kallas: Estonian-Latvian cooperation needs new bold ideas

Kaja Kallas and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins in Riga on October 15, 2021.
Kaja Kallas and Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins in Riga on October 15, 2021. Source: Stenbock House
Bold ideas are needed to renew good cooperation between Estonia and Latvia, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said at a meeting with her Latvian counterpart Krisjanis Karins during her one-day official visit to Latvia on Friday.

Kallas expressed the hope that the Estonian-Latvian future cooperation report, to be completed in June next year, will offer fresh and bold ideas for bilateral cooperation.

"There is room for ambition in the relations between our countries. For example, what is happening in the electricity market shows very convincingly how important energy independence and investment in renewables are for all of Europe. I am pleased that Estonia and Latvia are taking a joint step forward in this area - we are planning an offshore wind farm in the Gulf of Riga," Kallas said, describing the common offshore wind farm as a pioneering collaborative project in Europe.

Kaja Kallas wrote: "We are lucky to have such good neighbors". Source: Stenbock House

The prime ministers discussed the COVID-19 situation and cooperation at the international level, including expectations for the meeting of the European Council on October 21-22, focusing on energy, digital development and illegal migration.

"The border of Lithuania and Latvia with Belarus, which is under migration pressure, is external border of the European Union. If we want to maintain free movement within the EU, the external border must be protected," said Kallas.

"We also discussed today the progress of Rail Baltic and how to move forward in a way that takes into account the interests and needs of all three Baltic countries," she added.

After the bilateral meeting, the prime ministers took part in the Livonia Business Award ceremony.

The award, founded by the chambers of commerce and industry of the two countries, recognizes the most successful Latvian company on the Estonian market and the most successful Estonian company on the Latvian market.

The recipients of the prize this year are Lux Express and Air Baltic.

--

Editor: Helen Wright



