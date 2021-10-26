Former entrepreneurship minister stepping down as gambling firm CEO

Economy
Urve Palo
Urve Palo Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

Former entrepreneurship minister Urve Palo says she is stepping down as chief executive officer of gambling company Novoloto in December, having already announced her intention to leave the company earlier this year.

Palo said that: "I agreed with the owner of the company that I would continue with them for a while and start, or finish off, various activities."

"I have set myself the goal that everything agreed upon to be carried out this year will get done, including the budget strategy for the next five years, which has been completed and approved by the group as of now," Palo, who was entrepreneurship minister in three stints between 2014 and 2018, continued.

Novoloto OÜ is a subsidiary of international gambling firm Novomatic AG, a German company which operates both bricks-and-mortar casinos and online equivalents, as well as scratchcards. Novoloto OÜ operates the Fenix chain of casinos.

Palo will step down on December 15 and will pursue an ambition of providing services as a management coach.

"I have received many interesting offers of cooperation in the field of coaching and I believe that when the time is right, I will put myself to the test as such," she said, adding she has no intention of returning to politics.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

26.10

European Commission mobility chief: No need for fully state-owned airline

26.10

Former entrepreneurship minister stepping down as gambling firm CEO

26.10

Olympic Casino reports 2020 losses of over €78 million

26.10

Gallery: Tallinn testing out trolleybus capable of driving without poles

26.10

Swedish authorities' Swedbank suspected EU rules breach investigation ends

26.10

No suitable candidate for Health Board director found on first try

26.10

Education minister: We will keep schools open as long as possible

26.10

Center hoping to reach agreement on Tallinn coalition contract in week

26.10

Study: People no longer change behavior after contact with infected person

26.10

'Siin me oleme': Culling bears will not help with encroachment issues

26.10

Scientific council not backing closing society or schools

26.10

Health minister: Government to continue discussing restrictions

26.10

Riigikogu strips Mailis Reps' parliamentary immunity Updated

26.10

Watch again: European Remembrance Symposium in Tallinn

26.10

Religious war a la Estonia

26.10

Estonian medication stocks not adequate for healthcare crisis

26.10

Reform to have sole power in Rae municipality

26.10

Viljandi coalition materializing, Jaak Joala statue likely to be removed

26.10

Third of employers have not presented risk assessments to state

26.10

Health Board: 513 hospitalized patients, 1,190 new cases, 8 deaths Updated

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: