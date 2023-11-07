Urve Palo: There was no horse-trading with Isamaa

Urve Palo, former minister and member of the Social Democratic Party (SDE), told ERR in an interview that she decided to join conservative Isamaa for ideological reasons and the situation in Estonian politics as opposed to any deal for a soft landing.

Palo said that when she left politics five years ago she thought she would never return, but events in Estonia since the March general elections have left her deeply concerned.

"While it's true that elections are not around the corner for quick change to be possible, it is not enough for me to be disgruntled sitting in my kitchen or when talking with friends," she said, adding that she wants a more active role in making a change.

Asked about why a former social democrat decided to join a conservative party, Palo said that Isamaa is currently the only political force in Estonia the stances of which match her own and where she sees herself. She suggested that Isamaa has gone back to its roots, which is also what she has done as she used to vote for the party before joining SDE back in the day.

Palo said that she approached Isamaa herself, adding that how the party is doing today did not factor in her decision.

Regaridng her ambitions in Isamaa, Palo suggested that she would like to run in local elections in Viimsi two years from now.

Asked about whether she would accept a position running a rural municipality or city government following a shift in coalitions before then, the politician said that joining Isamaa did not entail any horse-trading, and that it is not her ambition to run a random local government somewhere.

