Norstat ratings: Isamaa overtakes the Reform Party

Urmas Reinsalu after being elected Isamaa chair.
Urmas Reinsalu after being elected Isamaa chair. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is still the most popular party, whose support has remained between 23-24 percent for two months, while Isamaa's support continued to rise for the tenth week in a row, overtaking the Reform Party in the ratings as well.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) is supported by 23.2 percent of voters, while 20.2 percent support Isamaa and 20 percent support the Reform Party.

Support for Isamaa, which has risen by 10.4 percentage points in the last 10 weeks, is at its highest level since the beginning of 2019. Support for the Reform Party, which has fallen by 5.9 percentage points in the last six weeks, is at its lowest level since the beginning of 2019, when Norstat started polling about political parties.

The top three are followed by the Center Party (14.6 percent), the SDE (10.4 percent), and Eesti 200 (6.4 percent). The support for none of the top three parties changed significantly over the week.

Coalition parties are supported by a total of 36.8 percent of respondents, and opposition parties by 58 percent.

The latest results cover the polling period of October 3–27, and a total of 4,002 Estonian citizens of voting age were interviewed.

The Institute of Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut) and Norstat Eesti AS poll participants regarding their party preferences on a weekly basis, presenting their findings based on the aggregate results of the most recent four weeks' polls.

The margin of error is determined based on the proportional size of the largest group. In this poll, the largest group were the supporters of EKRE (23.2 percent), and in this case, the margin of error is +/-1.59 percent. The margin of error is smaller for the ratings of other political parties; for example, +/-0.92 percent for Eesti 200.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

