Lawyer: Former education minister definitely not pleading guilty

News
Former Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps.
Former Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps.
News

Lawyer of Estonia's former Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps said in an interview with Kuku Raadio that the prosecutor's office has not been very objective in drawing up the charges and claimed that the prosecutor's office's bias stands out in many aspects.

"She definitely will not [plead guilty] because so many different things have been lumped together here - several small invoices and relatively small things with regard to which the prosecutor's office claims that Mailis Reps had been systematically acting with the goal to mislead the ministry so that certain expenses be compensated for her. This moment of misleading is essentially completely impossible to prove, however. A witness confirms that she generally didn't even handle the invoice. There are numerous very strange and notable conflicts in the charges," Keres said.

The lawyer said the prosecutor's office has not been very objective in handling the case. "Many aspects demonstrate the prosecutor's office's bias towards a direction that is unfavorable for Mailis Reps. This is not a conspiracy theory," Keres said.

He said that the prosecutor's office has lumped together several cases concerning the use of some €60, €70 and €150, for example. However, according to the lawyer, the expenses were completely different, made at different times an in different situations.

"The prosecutor's office has attempted to stitch them together into a criminal case by claiming that these individual cases have been guided by the same intent. This is why they have managed to make it into a criminal case, otherwise they would be misdemeanor cases," Keres said.

On Monday, the Office of the Prosecutor General brought charges of embezzlement and fraudulent conduct against Reps. According to the statement of charges, Reps has used around €7,500 of ministry money to cover her personal expenses.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:31

Competition Authority looking at Tallinn cinema closure anti-trust aspects

18:28

Coronavirus testing boosts SYNLAB's profits up five-fold

18:04

Head of Ülemiste mall: Retailers optimistic about spring

17:37

Health minister: Free dental care would mean health care funding reform

17:10

Five potential buyers participating in third auction for T1 Mall of Tallinn

16:42

EDF commander and defense minister not too keen on air defense proposal

16:16

Heritage board director resigns, says decision mutual one with ministry

15:57

Lawyer: Former education minister definitely not pleading guilty

15:45

Evangelical Lutheran Church elects new church government

15:18

Health Board orders Tallinn cafe closure over Covid rules non-compliance

15:12

Maarja Merivoo-Parro: Positions of view and positions of seats

14:51

Turkish refugee: We must show that we can all live together in Estonia

14:28

Estonia planning to keep pragmatic line with climate package

13:56

Third quarter economic growth below analysts' expectations

13:28

County hospitals may be cut in future

13:04

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

12:58

Saturday's Eesti Laul quarter finals heat features foreign language songs

12:20

Counties to reduce total bus route kilometers by 2 percent

11:56

Statistics: Retail trade business turnover was €784 million in October

11:24

Estonia sends 50 Defense Forces members to Poland to build border barrier

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Omicron threat prompts Health Board to urge PCR tests for all arrivals

29.11

Coca-Cola Plaza cinema to close due to low sales, restrictions

29.11

Health minister: We are thinking about more restrictions, not easing them

27.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 29

13:04

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

29.11

Well-known Tartu bar Zavood closes after 26 years

15:18

Health Board orders Tallinn cafe closure over Covid rules non-compliance

29.11

AK: Booming economy raises question about bubble potentially breaking

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: