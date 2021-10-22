Justice chancellor agrees to remove Reps' parliamentary immunity

Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise agreed with the prosecutor's office's application to remove parliamentary immunity from Mailis Reps (Center) and made a corresponding proposal to the parliament, ERR's Russin portal wrote on Friday.

Madise wants to present the report for removing Reps' parliamentary immunity on October 26.

A member of the Riigikogu cannot be prosecuted before their parliamentary immunity is removed, the state's prosecutor representative Kairi Küngas said.

The prosecutor's office can proceed when the removal of parliamentary immunity has been voted for.

When the removal is decided, it will be possible to create an indictment and prosecute. Currently, it is difficult to evaluate when will the indictment reach court.

Last autumn, it was reported that the Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps was using the ministry's property and workforce for personal interests.

She also used taxpayer money to pay for her birthday at an expensive restaurant. She resigned over the issue.

In an interview with ETV she said her parliamentary immunity should be removed so that the criminal case could go to court.

--

