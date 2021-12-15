Riigikogu appoints Ülle Madise for second justice chancellor term

The Riigikogu on Wednesday approved the second term of Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise with 63 MPs voting in favor on Wednesday.

During the secret ballot, 63 MPs voted for and 18 against Madise. One delegate abstained.

Madise's second term will begin on March 30, 2022.

She said in a speech before the vote that the role of justice chancellor has become clear for her.

"It is not appropriate to compete for popularity or renounce one's oath of office no matter how substantial one's grounds seem. The justice chancellor cannot and must not step in for representatives of the people or the court. Only then can we maintain rule of law that truly serves as the guarantor of all fundamental rights and obligations. The Constitution and rule of law frame authority. Always. Whereas this framework is not altered by lines of power in the parliament or the makeup of the government. All voters and their representatives deserve equal respect. I clearly understand, now based on personal experience, that the justice chancellor shares in responsibility for Estonia's fate," Madise told MPs.

Madise was nominated for a second term by President Alar Karis who described her as a lawyer sporting a strong academic background and extensive experience in public administration.

"The fields she has worked in include constitutional review and protection of basic rights, and Madise has consistently highlighted the need to evaluate the proportionality of prejudicing rights," Karis found.

The chancellor of justice is appointed for a term of seven years following a nomination from the president.

