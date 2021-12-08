Both coalition and opposition support second term for justice chancellor

In November, President Alar Karis made a proposal to the Riigikogu to name Ülle Madise as Chancellor of Justice for a second term. The parliamentary constitutional committee see Madise as a great candidate.

The constitutional committee discussed a potential second term for Madise on Tuesday and committee members expect the justice chancellor to also receive the Riigikogu's support, as well.

The Riigikogu will vote for Madise to continue as justice chancellor on December 14.

EKRE MP and constitutional committee member Paul Puustusmaa told ERR that he personally likes the justice chancellor, because she is smart and erudite. Although he could not comment on how his fellow party members see Madise, he expects her to receive the Riigikogu's support.

Isamaa Party MP Urmas Reinsalu said an overwhelming majority supports Madise. He could not think of any reasons why Madise should not continue and also could not name any MPs that would be against it. "The logic is is that we are in a deep and intense crisis," Reinsalu said. "It is not reasonable to change horses now."

Reform Party also supports the justice chancellor. "Ülle Madise's professionalism, vocabulary and empathy are an inspiration to politicians, journalists and the population, which is why there is no doubt that she is fits the position. She has convincingly proved it for seven years," said constitutional committee chair Toomas Kivimägi (Reform).

The Riigikogu named Ülle Madise the Chancellor of Justice on January 20 2015 and she took an oath in front of the Riigikogu in March the same year. The justice chancellor's term is seven years and a chancellor will be appointed to the office by the Riigikogu on the proposal of the president.

Madise's earlier work experience has seen her work on legislation at the Ministry of Justice and the the Riigikogu constitutional committee. She has also worked as Auditor-General of the National Audit Office, professor of constitutional law at the University of Tartu and as president Toomas Hendrik Ilves' legal adviser.

--

