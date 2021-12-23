Singer and pianist issue Christmas thanks to front-line medical staff

Two musicians have issued their gratitude and seasons greetings to front-line medical staff, by way of two song recordings French composer Adolphe Adam (1803-1856) and Chinese composer Sanbao (born 1968)

The Sanbao song, "You are that person" is in the video below and is performed by singer Jie Yin, a graduate of the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater, singing in Estonian, and accompanied by Susanna Liisa Onoper on piano.

The Adolphe Adam composition, "O Holy Night", which the pair also performed, also in Estonian, is here.

Jie Yin said he also faced challenges in getting the works translated into Estonian, from their original Chinese and French.

The lyrics of the two songs in English are below.

"You Are That Person" - Sanbao

Put all hearts in your heart, write on your chest - You are such a person. Put all the love in your hands, tell with your eyes - You are such a person. Think no more, ask no more, you are such a person. But to think, but to ask. How sincere can one be? How deep can one love? Hide all the pain on you, answer with your smile - You are such a person. Think no more, ask no more, you are such a person. But to think, but to ask, how sincere can one be? How deep can one love? Return all lives to the world, people are calling in their hearts - You are such a person

"O Holy Night" - Adolphe Adam

O holy night! The stars are brightly shining,

It is the night of our dear Saviour's birth,

Long lay the world in sin and error pining,

Till He appear'd and the soul felt its worth,

A thrill of hope, the weary world rejoices,

For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn. Fall on your knees! O hear the angel voices!

O night divine, O night when Christ was born;

O night divine, O night, O night Divine. Led by the light of Faith serenely beaming,

With glowing hearts by His cradle we stand,

So led by light of a star sweetly gleaming,

Here come the wise men from the Orient land,

The King of Kings lay thus in lowly manger;

In all our trials born to be our friend. He knows our need, to our weaknesses no stranger,

Behold your King! Before Him lowly bend!

Behold your King, Before Him lowly bend! Truly He taught us to love one another;

His law is love and His gospel is peace,

Chains shall He break for the slave is our brother;

And in His name all oppression shall cease,

Sweet hymns of joy in grateful chorus raise we,

Let all within us praise His holy name. Christ is the Lord! O praise His Name forever,

His power and glory evermore proclaim,

His power and glory evermore proclaim.

While hospitalization rates - at 220 individuals as of Wednesday - are not as high as they were in late autumn, when the figure exceeded the 600-mark and the healthcare sector was severely overloaded, the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant means that greater pressure could be exerted on hospitals once again in the coming weeks. The third, booster dose of the vaccination program is also underway.

