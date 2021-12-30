US allocates $150 million for Baltic security in 2022

The Baltic states have been allocated $150 million (€133 million) from the U.S. next year to strengthen regional security next year.

President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act on Monday, which lays out U.S. defense spending for the coming year.

"The National Defense Authorization Act provides us with another tool to provide security assistance to Estonia and demonstrates the full commitment of the United States government to regional security," Mark Naylor, spokesman for the U.S. embassy, ​​told ERR.

The U.S. has provided almost $500 million in security assistance to the Baltic states since 2018.

The funding supports the development of regionally important defense capabilities such as air defense, indirect fire support, maritime surveillance and early warning, intelligence and special operations capabilities.

Since 2014, the United States has contributed $250 million to Estonia's security, Naylor said.

The act also provides additional funding for the NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence in Riga (STRATCMCOE), Latvian public broadcaster LSM reported.

