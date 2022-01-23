Loeb wins first WRC rally of the season, Tänak out

Ott Tänak
Ott Tänak Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Sebastien Loeb (M-Sport Ford; 3:00:32.8) won the WRC Rally Monte-Carlo 10.5 seconds ahead of Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) on Sunday. Craig Breen (M-Sport Ford: +1:39.8) rounded out the podium.

Loeb, who won the first ever hybrid WRC rally, also became the oldest WRC winner at 48 years of age.

The power stage was won by Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota), followed by Elfyn Evans (Toyota), Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), Loeb and Ogier.

Estonian driver Ott Tänak (Hyundai) suffered a puncture right at the start of the first special stage on Saturday and limped to the finish over a minute behind the leaders. Tänak suffered another puncture and damaged his Hyundai after bumping into a mountainside on SS11 that eventually forced the Estonian to drop out of the rally.

Final results: 1. Loeb 3:00:32.8, 2. Ogier +10.5, 3. Breen +1:39.8, 4. Rovanperä +2:16.2, 5. Greensmith +6:33.4, 6. Neuville +7:42.6, 7. Mikkelsen +11:33.8, 8. Katsuta +12:24.7, 9. Cais +12:29.2, 10. Grjazin +13:41.3.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Loeb wins first WRC rally of the season, Tänak out

