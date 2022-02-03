Kallas: Unity is the best deterrence against Russia

Unity is the best deterrence to prevent the situation from deteriorating in Ukraine, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said during a call with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday.

The two leaders discussed security, regional cooperation, and climate issues during their first longer meeting.

"In the current security situation, it has come as a bad surprise to Russia that Western countries are so united in their opposition of the ultimatums of Russia. Russia is now trying to divide us by sending separate letters and escalating the situation with various provocations," Kallas said.

"Unity is the best deterrence to prevent the situation from deteriorating in Ukraine."

Kallas thanked the Swedish prime minister for cooperating with NATO in strengthening security in the Baltic Sea.

Andersson considers Nordic–Baltic cooperation a matter of great importance and wants to see the region become the most integrated, sustainable, and digitalized region in the world, a statement from Stenbock House said.

Kallas said achieving climate neutrality will be one of the biggest issues faced by the EU in the coming decades and Estonia wants to work closely with Sweden to achieve its goals.

