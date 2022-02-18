Gallery: Ülemiste mall extension to coincide with Rail Baltica opening

A Tallinn shopping Center is to be extended in time for the opening of high-speed rail link Rail Baltica, scheduled for 2027.

The extension is not intended for retail space however, Guido Pärnits, director of the Ülemiste Center (Ülemiste Keskus) in the district of the same name, south of Tallinn's city center.

Pärnits told ERR that: "The Rail Baltica terminus will be there, right in the backyard of our center," adding that the whole area will change radically in the next few years.

The extension will add 50-60,000 sq m to the existing 100,000 sq m, Pärnits said, and will be several storeys tall (see gallery).

Negotiations with Tallinn city authorities are underway, with a view to starting the project in 2025, Pärnits added.

In addition to the planned Rail Baltica terminus, scheduled for completion in 2027, and the nearby airport and tram connection, the center is adjacent to the Ülemiste City, home to a large numbers of tech and other businesses.

Two other shopping malls are nearby, the Sikupilli Center and the T1 mall, which is currently closed but was recently acquired at auction by a Luxembourg-registered bidder.

