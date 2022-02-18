Gallery: Ülemiste mall extension to coincide with Rail Baltica opening

Economy
Planned Ülemiste Keskus extension.
Open gallery
6 photos
Economy

A Tallinn shopping Center is to be extended in time for the opening of high-speed rail link Rail Baltica, scheduled for 2027.

The extension is not intended for retail space however, Guido Pärnits, director of the Ülemiste Center (Ülemiste Keskus) in the district of the same name, south of Tallinn's city center.

Pärnits told ERR that: "The Rail Baltica terminus will be there, right in the backyard of our center," adding that the whole area will change radically in the next few years.

The extension will add 50-60,000 sq m to the existing 100,000 sq m, Pärnits said, and will be several storeys tall (see gallery).

Negotiations with Tallinn city authorities are underway, with a view to starting the project in 2025, Pärnits added.

In addition to the planned Rail Baltica terminus, scheduled for completion in 2027, and the nearby airport and tram connection, the center is adjacent to the Ülemiste City, home to a large numbers of tech and other businesses.

Two other shopping malls are nearby, the Sikupilli Center and the T1 mall, which is currently closed but was recently acquired at auction by a Luxembourg-registered bidder.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

LATEST NEWS

17:05

Estonian Film Institute distributes first subsidies in 2022

16:38

State has no intention of curbing millions of euros' worth of PCR testing

16:04

Anett Kontaveit comes out in support of Tallinn WTA tournament

15:44

Gallery: Ülemiste mall extension to coincide with Rail Baltica opening

15:03

Central Bank: Interest rates on loans and deposits fell substantially to Q4

14:36

Eesti Gaas: March prices to consumer to be announced month-end

14:03

Hospital chief: Responsible people shouldn't need restrictions

13:37

University of Tartu study: COVID-19 infection linked to excess mortality

13:04

War Museum to host battle reenactment ahead of Independence Day

12:35

Gallery: Tartu premieres Capital of Culture 2024 program with ice rave

12:01

Health Board showing red light to Rail Baltic's Ülemiste terminal

11:46

Party ratings: Eesti 200 and EKRE leading, Center drops to fourth

11:36

Prime minister: Russia's NATO, US demands are 'absurd'

11:04

Coronavirus update: 301 patients, 6,728 new cases, 4 deaths

10:01

Sildaru just outside medals in Beijing freeski halfpipe event

09:29

Kallas to meet with Kamala Harris in Munich

09:06

First contingent of Royal Welsh on way to Estonia

08:35

Archbishop Urmas Viilma elected head of Estonian council of churches

17.02

Average electricity price to rise to €81.45 per MWh on Friday

17.02

Writer: Present day problems no sufficiently addressed in children's books

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: