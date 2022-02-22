Fuel prices rise to record level once again

The price of gasoline and diesel has risen once again, by two cents per liter, as of Tuesday. The rise is yet another new record in Estonia.

95-octane gasoline now costs €1.699 per liter at pump, up from €1.679 last week.

Diesel is now €1.539 per liter, up from €1.519 per liter last week.

98-octane gas has also risen in price, to €1.749 per liter, ERR reports.

Prime minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) told Vikerraadio show "Stuudios on peaminister" on Tuesday that the issue of fuel excise would be up for discussion soon with her party's coalition partner, the Center Party.

--

