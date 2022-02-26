Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media

News
Estonian soldiers firing a howitzer.
Estonian soldiers firing a howitzer. Source: Kaitsevägi
News

Germany has granted Estonia permission to send weapons, formerly owned by the country, to Ukraine, media outlets Die Zeit and Deutsche Welle reported on Saturday.

Estonia sought permission to send 122-millimeter howitzers, previously owned by Germany and Finland, to Ukraine more than a month ago. Under international law it needed permission from both countries to do so.

Berlin stalled on the decision with the government saying it was against selling weapons to conflict zones and it would prevent a diplomatic outcome.

But Die Zeit reported on Saturday the go-ahead had been given for Tallinn to donate weapons previously belonging to the GDR to Ukraine. It also permitted the Netherlands to send 400 grenade launchers to Ukraine.

Deutsche Welle, quoting government sources, said at least 9 howitzers would be given to Estonia. 

Finland must now also grant Estonia permission but the country's foreign minister said earlier this week it would do so if Germany agreed.

Estonia has also sent Javelin missiles to Ukraine after being given the nod of approval from Washington.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine having massed tens of thousands of troops on the country's north, east and southern borders over the last several months. Russian troops have been attacking the capital Kyiv since Friday.

Germany sending weapons to Ukraine

Olaf Scholz. Source: Stenbock House

Until now Berlin had sent 5,000 military helmets and a field hospital to help Ukraine fend off the Russian invasion, an offer that has been mocked by some of Germany's frustrated partners, Deutsche Welle reported.  

However, on Saturday, the government announced it would also send 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 "Stinger" class surface-to-air missiles to Ukraine. Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the move on social media.

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said the weapons would be delivered as soon as possible to support the Ukrainian military.

Scholz said it was Germany's "duty to support Ukraine to the best of its ability in defending itself against the invading army of Vladimir Putin."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:11

Estonia to close airspace to Russian planes from midnight Updated

20:53

Gallery: Giant Ukrainian flag displayed in Ida-Viru County town

20:22

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media

19:51

Karis: This is not the Russian people's war — this is Putin's war

15:54

Gallery: Thousands gather at Tallinn protest in solidarity with Ukraine Updated

11:57

Gallery: Narva shows solidarity with Ukraine

11:47

Estonian fencers withdraw from Sochi World Cup

11:29

Coronavirus update: 312 patients, 4,002 new cases, 9 deaths

11:18

Freedom Square coronavirus vaccination center to close in March

09:22

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 28

09:02

Estonian Red Cross flooded with donations for Ukraine

08:41

MFA: Approximately 100 Estonians remain in Ukraine

08:14

Estonian MP calls for Ukraine to become EU candidate country

25.02

Anett Konveit through to Qatar WTA final

25.02

Council of Europe suspends Russia's representative rights

25.02

Russia expelled from Eurovision Song Contest finals

25.02

Tartu preparing for refugees from Ukraine

25.02

Russia blocks ERR's Russian portal over Ukraine invasion article

25.02

France sending more forces to Estonia

25.02

Prime minister calls on party leaders to put differences aside Updated

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

25.02

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

25.02

More British troops, equipment arrive in Estonia

08:14

Estonian MP calls for Ukraine to become EU candidate country

15:54

Gallery: Thousands gather at Tallinn protest in solidarity with Ukraine Updated

25.02

Estonia sending additional weapons, aid to Ukraine

21:11

Estonia to close airspace to Russian planes from midnight Updated

24.02

Estonia, allies to trigger NATO Article 4

24.02

Two US F-35 stealth fighters arrive at Ämari

useful infomation

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: