War has changed imports from Russia

The border checkpoint on the Russian side of the Narva-Ivangorod border crossing.
The border checkpoint on the Russian side of the Narva-Ivangorod border crossing. Source: Sergei Stepanov/ERR
While imports of various chemicals and precious metals from Russia has dried up since the start of the war in Ukraine, import volumes have grown for mineral fuels and oils, timber and glass.

Fertilizer imports dropped from 70,000 tons in January to 27,700 tons in March, Tax and Customs Board data suggests. Imports of inorganic chemicals and precious metals fell even more, dropping from 16,000 tons in January to just 1,700 tons in March. Iron and steel imports have been halved (from 9,300 tons to 4,900 tons). Iron and steel products imports were down from 9,600 tons to just 533 tons.

However, imports from Russia have grown in other chapters.

For example, timber imports declarations have grown from 41,900 tons in January to 64,600 tons in March, mineral fuels and oils from 3,100 tons to 8,000 tons, glass from 3,700 tons to 5,300 tons and organic chemicals from 934 tons to 1,600 tons.

Ants Kutti, head of the external border service of the Tax and Customs Board, told "Aktuaalne kaamera. Nädal" that imports have grown in some chapters because companies are stocking up on materials and goods that are not yet subject to sanctions but might be added to the list in the near future.

Exports have shrunk in several important chapters, including ceramics, inorganic chemicals, mineral fuels and oils and beverages. But exports of electronics, machines and mechanical devices, timber, rubber and rubber products and live animals have grown.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

