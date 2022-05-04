Simson: Gazprom is not a reliable supplier

News
Candidate for European Commissioner Kadri Simson (Centre).
Candidate for European Commissioner Kadri Simson (Centre). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Russia's state-run gas company Gazprom is not a reliable supplier and it is not known which EU country will be affected next, European Commissioner for Energy, and Estonian MEP, Kadri Simson (Center) said on Tuesday.

Simson told MEPs the Commission had been expecting Russia to tamper with energy exports in retaliation for sanctions imposed on the country by the EU.

The country abruptly stopped supplying gas to Poland and Bulgaria last week after they refused to pay in rubles.

"There is a clear testimony that we cannot regard Gazprom as a reliable supplier and we don't know which country will be the next one [affected]. That means from our side, the Commission's point of view, we have to be sure that our member states have contingency plans in place and that we can find alternative suppliers. /.../ There will be additional steps from our side toward Russia. I came here directly from the Commission where we were discussing forthcoming steps and you can expect that these will be announced later today," she said, speaking in Brussels.

Last night, the European Commission introduced the sixth package of sanctions against Russia which will hit energy imports.

ERR Brussels correspondent Joosep Värk told "Aktuaalne Kaamera" the measures will be revealed on Wednesday morning. They are expected to target oil exports and Sberbank.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

