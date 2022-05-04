Finance minister waiting for colleagues' proposals for budget strategy

Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus is awaiting proposals for the state budget strategy from other ministries. Every minister can submit three applications in support of the coalition agreement and two additional applications for funding.

The government needs to present the Riigikogu with next year's budget by the end of September at which time the next four years' state budget strategy must also be laid down.

The finance minister has asked every minister to find three additional fund applications for coalition agreement-related activities and two miscellaneous applications in their administrative area.

Applications pursuant to law, tied to the national defense development plan, ICT and real estate are handled separately in the strategy.

The Ministry of Finance has set the deadline for input from other ministries for June.

Proposals need to be based on resources earmarked for their administrative areas based on the current 2022-2025 state budget strategy.

