Estonian president proclaims 2022 supplementary budget, three other laws

President Alar Karis.
President Alar Karis. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
President Alar Karis promulgated four laws on Thursday, including the 2022 supplementary budget as well as three other laws involving the handling of environmental information, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and the excise duty rate of diesel fuel marked with a fiscal marker, respectively.

The 2022 supplementary state budget law calls for actions aimed at strengthening Estonia's military defense, internal security as well as energy security, according to a press release.

A total of €247.6 million from the budget is to be allocated to strengthening Estonia's broad-based security and resistance, €242.7 million to supporting war refugees from Ukraine and €257.3 million for strengthening energy security. The total volume of expenditures, investments and financing operations will equal €878 million.

The law of amendments to the  Alcohol, Tobacco, Fuel and Electricity Excise Duty Act will reduce the excise duty rate on diesel fuel carrying a fiscal marker (EDK) to the minimum rate permitted in the EU, €21 per 1,000 liters, from June 1 through the end of 2022.  The current excise duty rate in Estonia is €100 per 1,000 liters.

A law of amendments to the Police and Border Guard Act and other laws will ensure the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) additional staff in crisis situations as well as harmonize police officers' wage and pension calculations with the civil service system.

A law of amendments to the General Part of the Environmental Code Act and other laws will update the procedures for handling environmental information in state databases. This will also repeal the Environmental Register Act.

The new procedure corresponds with how environmental information is actually collected, including by distinguishing information systems previously considered subsystems of the environmental register as independent databases.

Environmental information can now be accessed centrally via the environment portal (link in Estonian).

Editor: Aili Vahtla

