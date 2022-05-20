Fuel prices fall Friday after mid-week record levels

news
Fuel prices at an Estonian filling station as of May 19 2022.
Fuel prices at an Estonian filling station as of May 19 2022. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
news

Fuel prices in Estonia have dropped slightly after Wednesday's record price levels.

95 octane gasoline now costs €1.999 per liter at pump, compared with the €2.059 per liter posted Wednesday – an all-time high.

98 octane now costs €2.059 at pump compared with a mid-week price of €2.109 per liter.

Diesel is down to €1.799 per liter, compared with €1.829 the previous day.

Brent crude fell 2.5 percent on Thursday, and now stands at US$109.13 per barrel, ERR reports.

World market prices had been growing since the start of May, mainly due to the start of the peak consumption season, the situation with global reserves and decoupling from dependency on Russian energy, an industry spokesperson said Wednesday.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

