Russian electricity company Inter RAO barred from selling in Estonia

Electricity pylons (photo is illustrative).
Electricity pylons (photo is illustrative). Source: ERR
A Russian electricity company will no longer be able to supply electricity to Estonia from this Sunday. The company had a few dozen business customers, and the ban follows Russia's invasion of Ukraine starting February 24 and the ensuing sanctions.

Inter RAO Eesti, the local subsidiary of a company selling primarily on the Latvian and Lithuanian markets, will not be permitted to sell electricity in Estonia starting Saturday.

Inter RAO Eesti had around 50 business customers in Estonia and sold via the NordPool market.

Grid distributor Elering said that these customers will not be cut off, as they will still be sold electricity via other providers instead, via an open supply contract and from a provider of their choice from a list of applicable companies, which as been sent to the customers.

Inter RAO will not be able to sell electricity on the Latvian and Lithuanian markets from Sunday either, and was barred from the Finnish market a week ago, ERR reports. In effect sales to Latvia had ended at the start of this month in any case.

Electricity sales from Russia to Latvia and Lithuania had in any case been falling, from 1,300 to MW to 300 MW, leaving Lithuania the only country where electricity from Inter RAO continued to be supplied.

All three Baltic States had started the process of desynchronizing from the Russian Federation grid prior to the invasion of Ukraine in any case.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

