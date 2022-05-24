Ministry refuses to make exception for Russia, Belarus bitumen imports

The Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications has refused a sanctions exception for a company that wanted Russian and Belarusian bitumen suppliers given continued access to Estonia.

SIA Bitumen on April 11 logged a request with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that was forwarded to the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications. The request was for excluding from international sanctions for the purposes of bitumen deliveries seven transport companies registered in Russia and Belarus.

The ministry decided that an exception is not in order and denied the request.

The ministry said that exceptions can be sought by businesses registered in Russia and Belarus, while SIA Bitumen is a Latvian company that is not subject to the limitation.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

