Timmermans: Paying for Russian gas in rubles is not normal

Vice President of the European Commission Frans Timmermans emphasized in an interview to ERR that European companies should only deal in euros when buying Russian gas.

Recent days have revealed that several major European gas companies have opened accounts in Russia's Gazprombank where payments made in euros are converted into Russian rubles.

"It is not normal. The contracts are very clear and speak of euros and dollars. That is normal, not Russian rubles. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's trick is to try and keep his central bank alive using foreign currency that is not allowed under sanctions. Its central bank is under sanctions and companies must pay in euros as their contracts stipulate. That is what the contracts say. Putin is demanding breach of contract," Timmermans said.

