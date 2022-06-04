People's enthusiasm to travel depends on skills as tourists

People are happy to go on a trip when they know that they will manage. While some ski resorts, in order to attract less experienced visitors, are offering ski instruction services, it might not be enough to bring in people who are afraid even of entering labyrinthine airports, a study in tourism activities says.

"For instance, to be able to take a boat trip in England, you need special boating skills such as navigating it in water, launching it, speeding it up and down and tying it up," says Maarja Kaaristo, a lecturer in tourism mobilities and marketing at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Since it is rather obvious that for some travel activities special skills are necessary, the academic research that examines tourism as an activity has focused on those sets of special skills. "But is it really the only skill you need on a boating trip? - No, that is not so," argues Kaaristo.

In her recent article, she and two of her colleagues Ilze Mertena and Tim Edensor have dealt in-depth with the understanding of tourist skills from the perspective of practical analysis. They have looked into the two popular ways of traveling in the UK—canal boating and train travel—and showed that while a tourist may on some occasions need specific skills, what they need at all times is an entire set of transferable skills, i.e., "generic" or common skills.

All these little things

As discussed before, holidaymakers when hiring a boat need skills to navigate it. "On the narrow English and Welsh canals, you have to open and close the canal locks yourself and there is no one to do it for you," says Kaaristo.

View of Manchester from canal lock number 92 on the Rochdale Canal. Source: Maarja Kaaristo

But a boat traveler also needs something else, namely, a much broader set of skills, or else put, a whole set of everyday abilities. For example, they need to be able to plan their trips, which means they have to start with identifying the place where to book a boat. Kaaristo, who has spent herself nearly a decade exploring English canals, knows which boat to choose and where to book it the cheapest. However, she says, a novice would have to start looking even into such details.

"Eventually, you have to plan an itinerary, but how do you know how to do that if you've never been on a canal boat before?" asks Kaaristo. You also need to know the number of canal locks along the chosen route, as it takes at least 15 minutes to pass through each one of them, and that needs to be taken into account when traveling on a tight time-schedule. A skilled boat traveler uses special web applications to plan his or her trip.

Train travel, on the other hand, does not seem to require any special skills. "If you think about going to Balti Jaam and buying a ticket to Tapa, what skills do you need? However, take a similar situation in the context of England, for example," she suggests a thought experiment. "England has different trains and ticket machines, different mobile apps, a range of trajectories to choose from and many train station platforms." "All these little things are just so simple," she said. "And yet, to navigate them smoothly, you need to have certain practical experience-based skills, not just a knowledge of them."

A view of small station from a train window. Source: Ilze Mertena

So it's not enough just to know in the abstract that you have to buy a ticket to travel by train: Knowledge must also become action. "You have to know how to choose the right ticket from a ticket machine, insert it in the right slot at the ticket counter and take it out at the other end of the machine. When you arrive at your destination, you also still need to have your ticket, because you need to scan it to be able to leave the platform," said the researcher.

An experienced train passenger does all this in a casual way, without thinking about specific movements or actions. A tourist, on the other hand, who has never done any of these small things, has to focus on those actions attentively in order to get things right. To put it simply, he or she does not know where to sit or where to go straight away. "Of course, when traveling you use all the skills you have acquired, while also adapting and combining them on the go to this new situation," adds Kaaristo.

At a rain station. Autor/allikas: Ilze Mertena

The more people travel by means of the same transport or through the same area, the more competent and confident they become. "At a certain point, they don't notice anymore how exactly they chose the shortest route to right platform - it just happens," she points out.

Could the knowledge of this inexperience reduce air pollution?

In the article, Maarja Kaaristo and her colleagues show that in addition to special skills, such as boating or skiing, tourists need much more mundane ones as well. "One activity that describes what it means to be a tourist is sightseeing. The activity of looking attentively at something interesting," Kaaristo said, and added that the special nature of what could be called a tourist gaze has been extensively analysis in scientific literature.

However, Kaaristo said, even sightseeing is an activity that requires skills. When one of the authors of the study, Ilze Mertena, interviewed passengers on a train journey, one interviewee suddenly asked another whether she had seen a bird through the window and received a yes answer. The interviewer hadn't noticed anything, but those two frequent train passengers said they were usually spotting for the specific birds at that particular place. Since they already knew the supposed location of the birds and when to look out for them, that influenced their choice of seats on the train.

Such seemingly small skills are acquired, Kaaristo said, even if you don't think of them that way. "You can learn the common skills you need to succeed on a journey on your own, by trial and error, or by imitating others, more experienced travelers," she said. Everyday skills are for the most part unconscious and often people don't even remember acquiring them—and yet all our skills are learned, Kaaristo said, and what skills those are depends largely on our sociocultural environment.

The results of the study are useful for individual travelers and tour operators alike. In addition to the fact that a well-versed tourist enjoys his or her trip, such confidence also accounts for the frequency of travel in general. For example, Kaaristo said, some people are afraid to fly not only because they are afraid of being on a plane, but they might be even afraid of going through security checks or of not finding the right gate when feeling lost and estranged at an airport.

"They have all the necessary knowledge, but the lack of practical experience-based skills makes them anxious," she says.

This is where, Kaaristo says, the service provider can come to the rescue by being attentive to concerns people have and offering solutions to them. For example, larger airports could offer passengers such services as helping to find their way around in terminals or accompanying them to their gates. Also, train station operators should be thinking about offering such services to people, she said.

"It's a win-win both parties, for people who travel and need assistance and for the companies that provide services, such as travel operators, as more people will have positive experiences of their travels and they will be more likely to go on the next trip," she said.

The knowledge of the extent to which people might be inexperienced in taking train trips or flights, could be beneficial in yet another way: It might help to guide people towards other more responsible practices. For example, the UK has a problem where 90 percent of leisure trips to national parks are made by car, which in turn causes traffic jams and problems with parking in popular nature resorts.

"We are striving to increase train travel and minimize individual car rides," said Kaaristo. But why do people still prefer cars to trains? This could in part be explained by infrastructure and in part by the reputation of car travel being associated with freedom. "In addition, people's competences come into play: their knowledge and skills. Traveling by train is simply not part of many people's set of skills," she points out.

Not all value-bending attempts to attract people to train travel have been successful. "Perhaps a practice-based approach, where the emphasis is on the action rather than the individual traveler, would have more success," Kaaristo said. "It could start with the understanding that our everyday hands-on abilities account for our basic skills and those shape our life habits."

---

