Ekspress legal counsel: We have no reason to appeal

News
Print editions of Ekspress Meedia newspapers.
Print editions of Ekspress Meedia newspapers. Source: ERR
News

Mari Männiko, attorney for Ekspress Meedia, said on Tuesday that the group's journalists have no reason to appeal a recent circuit court judgment on whether it is permissible to publish pretrial proceedings materials as their fines were repealed.

The Circuit Court of Appeal repealed fines for two weekly Eesti Ekspress journalists that the first-tier court had ordered after the publication ran an article that included circumstances of criminal proceedings for which it had not sought authorization from the prosecution. At the same time, the court found that journalists, as persons not party to proceedings, need to seek a permit from the prosecution office if they wish to publish pretrial info.

Männiko said that she finds the circuit court's decision to be proportional.

"The court's judgment can only be based on the law. I find the decision proportional in that it has weighed the sides' interests and shows that journalists cannot be punished for what is a formal violation. That is what matters most in this case," the attorney said.

Männiko added that the law currently provides that proceedings materials can only be published with permission from the prosecution, whereas whether one likes it or not is another matter.

She said that the first instance court was too quick to order fines. "Even though the law provides the possibility, the circuit court clearly specified that punishments for journalists can only follow extraordinary and very significant circumstances. In this case, the prosecution has failed to elaborate on how proceedings were damaged, which is why the fines were overturned," the lawyer explained, adding that Eesti Ekspress sees no reason to appeal the ruling in the Supreme Court.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:55

Center of Tallinn to become 30 km/h zone under new plans

12:37

Collecting firewood from state forests incurs a fee

12:06

Global Estonian Report: June 15-22

11:41

Rasmus Mägi sets new Estonian record in 400m hurdles

11:15

Top Estonian official in Turkey: NATO enlargement consensus needs more work

10:49

Ministry sees no problem with extra terms in radio licenses competition

10:23

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja head up Hyundai Rally Estonia entries

09:40

Ekspress legal counsel: We have no reason to appeal

09:25

Gallery: Estonia installs first public emergency shelter signs in Tallinn Updated

09:12

Party ratings: Eesti 200 continuing to lose support

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09:25

Gallery: Estonia installs first public emergency shelter signs in Tallinn Updated

08:29

Pro-Kremlin provocateur expelled from Estonia

13.06

Demographer: Why are we a nation of only a million?

03.06

Disney+ launches in Estonia this month

13.06

Gallery: Estonian strawberry prices up sevenfold to €15 per kilo

14.06

Reform, SDE and Isamaa fail to reach common ground on price of energy

14.06

Bank of Estonia raises inflation rate forecast to 15.1 percent

14.06

Flags at half-mast nationwide mark June 1941 deportations 81st anniversary

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: