Health Board seeking family doctors for nine practice lists

Family medicine center.
Family medicine center. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The Health Board has announced nine competitions for family doctors to take over patient lists. Of these, four are repeat competitions, meaning a previous competition failed to attract a family doctor to take them over.

The Health Board is seeking family doctors to take over practice lists in Tallinn, Pärnu, Rakvere, Jõhvi Municipality, Kehtna Municipality, Tõrva Municipality, Mulgi Municipality, Viljandi and Viljandi Municipality as well as a new patient list in Viimsi Municipality. Even without Viimsi, these patient lists include a total of nearly 12,600 people.

As of Tuesday, 54 of Estonia's total of 785 family medicine patient lists are currently being served by a temporary substitute. In other words, no patients are currently going without access to a family doctor. Doctors themselves nonetheless find that the substitution issue remains unresolved, or that the solution isn't having an impact.

Not enough new family doctors

The healthcare worker shortage, particularly in rural regions, has been a pressing issue for years already. According to Health Board figures, the highest number of temporary substitutes serving patient lists are currently in Lääne-Viru, Võru, Pärnu and Valga counties.

Katrin Palover, a family doctor with over 20 years of experience working in Southern Estonia's Valga County, told ERR that the main reason the country isn't seeing an increase in young new family doctors is foreign competition.

"A young person would rather go to Northern Finland and get paid €5,000-6,000 for seven shifts," she said.

Palover said that young people are afraid of the family doctor profession, and added that they have no incentive whatsoever to remain in Estonia.

"A family doctor is typically either a private limited liability company (OÜ) or a self-employed person (FIE), which means that sometimes they have to buy everything from a chair to cleaning clothes themselves," she explained. "You have five jobs: you're a driver, an accountant, a businessperson, a doctor and occasionally a nurse as well. You're shouldering a huge responsibility, and no one is really thanking you for it either."

Palover, who herself has nearly 2,000 people on her patient list, also spoke of patients' dismay when they discover that they're being seen by a substitute doctor as their own doctor is on vacation.

Issues with family doctor training

Ruth Kalda, professor of family medicine and family medicine residency general supervisor at the University of Tartu (TÜ), said that the family doctor shortage has resulted from the fact that at one point, family medicine residencies were very limited, and the system still hasn't managed to catch up with the deficit. Moreover, family doctors over 65 years old are retiring, and young people aren't consistently graduating.

The Ministry of Social Affairs responded recently by increasing the number of residency spots to 40.

According to Kalda, family medicine is their biggest specialty. "While other specialties accept one, two or three [students], some 34-35 join family medicine," she said. Thus, the problem clearly isn't a lack of interest.

TÜ's 360-credit medical degree program is six years long. Of these studies, two courses totaling seven credits focus on family medicine. Two courses likewise worth a total of seven credits also teach patient communications. None of these, however, teach family doctors how to manage themselves.

According to Palover, there are doctors working across Estonia who haven't managed to keep up with their patient list. "That isn't right," she said. "Doctors should be trained from day one — discuss accounting and so on. So many more people would want to work as family doctors, since the pay is actually better than for doctors working under a hospital."

--

Editor: Aili Vahtla

