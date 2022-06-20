Sides to incoming coalition debating Estonian language education

The Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) are meeting to hammer out Estonian language education in the coalition agreement on Monday. The weekend was spent crunching the numbers in light of various proposals. The likelihood of breakthroughs on major issues has risen.

"We have gone over the range of topics. Some things have been agreed, such as Isamaa's national defense proposals. The commander of the Estonian Defense Forces has provided his input and the proposals were found sensible in light of financial possibilities. Certain agreements are in place for energy, in terms of support for Ukraine and rendering Estonia's position more secure in this war," Urmas Reinsalu, deputy chairman of the Isamaa party, told ERR on Monday morning.

SDE leader Lauri Läänemets said that the education working group's proposals will be heard during the Monday coalition talks meeting. "We will decide whether they are good enough or whether we want to keep working on them," he suggested.

The party chairman added that the sides also plan to go over everything that has already been discussed and place it in the context of the state budget.

Läänemets said the Social Democrats were busy calculating the effects of their proposals. "We had a technical weekend. We were given the numbers, and parties spent their time analyzing them and shaping positions."

While the sides were still cautious in terms of a breakthrough by Midsummer Day on Friday, Reinsalu said on Monday that a groundwork agreement could be in place by then.

"I do not see anything being out of the question, or any reason why we couldn't make progress on matters of critical importance in the coming days," Reinsalu said.

"We need to work and make efforts in the next few days, but it is by no means unrealistic," he added.

