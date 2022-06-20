Sides to incoming coalition debating Estonian language education

News
PM Kaja Kallas flanked by Lauri Läänemets on her right and Urmas Reinsalu on her left.
PM Kaja Kallas flanked by Lauri Läänemets on her right and Urmas Reinsalu on her left. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Reform Party, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) are meeting to hammer out Estonian language education in the coalition agreement on Monday. The weekend was spent crunching the numbers in light of various proposals. The likelihood of breakthroughs on major issues has risen.

"We have gone over the range of topics. Some things have been agreed, such as Isamaa's national defense proposals. The commander of the Estonian Defense Forces has provided his input and the proposals were found sensible in light of financial possibilities. Certain agreements are in place for energy, in terms of support for Ukraine and rendering Estonia's position more secure in this war," Urmas Reinsalu, deputy chairman of the Isamaa party, told ERR on Monday morning.

SDE leader Lauri Läänemets said that the education working group's proposals will be heard during the Monday coalition talks meeting. "We will decide whether they are good enough or whether we want to keep working on them," he suggested.

The party chairman added that the sides also plan to go over everything that has already been discussed and place it in the context of the state budget.

Läänemets said the Social Democrats were busy calculating the effects of their proposals. "We had a technical weekend. We were given the numbers, and parties spent their time analyzing them and shaping positions."

While the sides were still cautious in terms of a breakthrough by Midsummer Day on Friday, Reinsalu said on Monday that a groundwork agreement could be in place by then.

"I do not see anything being out of the question, or any reason why we couldn't make progress on matters of critical importance in the coming days," Reinsalu said.

"We need to work and make efforts in the next few days, but it is by no means unrealistic," he added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:20

Rectors: Underfunding Estonian higher education is a security risk

15:53

Estonia opens honorary consul in Mozambique

15:26

Tallinn launches capital-wide poetry trail

14:59

43,000 Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Estonia

14:37

It will no longer be possible to bring alcohol from Russia after July 10

14:03

Gallery: Estonian Maritime Museum to open museum on Naissaar Island

13:49

Damage to MS Estonia hull more extensive than previously believed

13:35

Luik: Ellemann-Jensen was a great friend to Estonia during difficult times

13:03

Principal: French Lyceum fosters understanding between Estonia and France

12:34

Ilmar Raag: Soviet monuments belong in the past

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.06

Look: Census story map visualizes changes in Estonia's population

10.02

Defense ministry selects locations for new early-warning radar

18.06

US combat aviation special forces team on working in Estonia

09:49

Foreign tourists traveling to Estonia despite fears of war

10:53

Students struggling as Tartu rents rise

19.06

Archeologists find burnt grains at Rosma ancient settlement site

19.06

Estonian sauna culture days kick off in Narva

18.06

LNG capacity due to be ready in Estonia by end of November

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: