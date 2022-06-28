First case of monkeypox diagnosed in Estonia

Estonia's first case of monkeypox (ahvirõuged) has been confirmed by the Health Board, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The patient, a middle-aged man, became infected while abroad and has typical symptoms of the virus.

He has no close contacts in Estonia, the Health Board said.

The case was confirmed by the agency's infectious diseases laboratory, said department advisor Irina Dontšenko.

"The Health Board is guided by the guidelines and recommendations of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization," she said.

The Health Board has already prepared guidelines for the treatment of suspected monkeypox patients.

The virus does not spread easily between humans and the risk of its spread is considered low. If you suspect you have monkeypox, contact a family doctor.

