First case of monkeypox diagnosed in Estonia

news
Testing monkeypox.
Testing monkeypox. Source: Terviseamet
news

Estonia's first case of monkeypox (ahvirõuged) has been confirmed by the Health Board, the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

The patient, a middle-aged man, became infected while abroad and has typical symptoms of the virus.

He has no close contacts in Estonia, the Health Board said.

The case was confirmed by the agency's infectious diseases laboratory, said department advisor Irina Dontšenko.

"The Health Board is guided by the guidelines and recommendations of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organization," she said.

The Health Board has already prepared guidelines for the treatment of suspected monkeypox patients.

The virus does not spread easily between humans and the risk of its spread is considered low. If you suspect you have monkeypox, contact a family doctor.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:27

First case of monkeypox diagnosed in Estonia

18:20

Liimets not leaving Center, may run in upcoming Riigikogu elections

17:51

Isamaa MP: Coalition negotiations looking at CO2 quota compensation

17:23

June likely to be Estonia's hottest month in 2022

16:55

Environment Ministry: European climate package works in our favor

16:22

Second 5G bandwidth auction passes €4.5-million mark

15:55

SDE chairman: Coalition agrees to raise minimum income tax rate

15:23

Defense ministry official: Estonia is well protected

14:56

Prosecutor challenges annulment of fines at heart of media freedoms furor

14:17

Over 20 concerts planned for Tartu City Day

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.06

More empty Soviet war memorials could be found in Estonia

26.06

Heatwave, holiday break brings crowds to official Haabneeme beach

27.06

NATO to increase high alert forces from 40,000 to 300,000

27.06

Estonia's real estate market overheating but crash not expected

27.06

Estonian Weather Service issues high temperature warning Updated

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans

27.06

High gasoline prices continue to drive down sales in Estonia

12:43

Weather service issues heat, storm warnings across Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: