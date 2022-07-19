Two more cases of monkeypox diagnosed in Estonia

Terviseamet
Terviseamet Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Two more cases of monkeypox were confirmed by the Health Board on Monday, taking the total to four. There is no domestic spread of the virus.

The two new cases involved men in their 20s who had recently been in sexual relationships with "risky behavior", the agency said. The cases are not related.

The virus is not spreading inside Estonia, the agency said. All the known infections have been contracted abroad or with citizens who have arrived from abroad.

Estonia's first case was confirmed on June 29. So far, 7,128 infections have been diagnosed in the EU.

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. Symptoms include a fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

Editor: Helen Wright

