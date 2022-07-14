Mushroom, wild berry picking season has started in South Estonia

News
News

Mushroom and berry picking season has started in South Estonia and sellers are driving hundreds of kilometers a day around the country to collect their goods.

Long-time seller Anu Palover has been buying mushrooms from Võru and Põlva countries for 26 years, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

She told AK she has been driving more than 400 kilometers on an average day to buy locally picked produce from small villages. She showed the program some of her purchases.

"There are two types of Chanterelles. One grows in spring, which is heavier and thicker, and the other type, which comes in August. It's more fragile and bigger [...] There are cloudberries which are already ripe and there are more that are ripening," said Palover. 

Due to the cool start of summer, chanterelles and wild berries have ripened slightly later this year.

Toomas Trommel, manager of Berrymush OÜ, said: "Usually, you can buy mushrooms around Midsummer [June 23], but now we only started on Friday — a few weeks later than usual."

He said weather patterns are having an effect on nature.

"The weather has changed. Now, blueberries in Finland and Estonia are ready at the same time, but usually, Finnish blueberries are ready later than Estonia's," Trommel said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:03

Estonian agricultural producer defeats European Commission in EU court

16:56

Isamaa, Social Democrats' picks for ministers unveiled Updated

16:17

Kallas: EU, Lithuania reached agreement on Kaliningrad sanctions

16:02

Tallinn announces road maintenance procurement worth more than €100 million

15:49

New stretch of Tallinn-Tartu Highway opened to traffic

15:23

Estonia's European Court of Auditors member not seen as a source of tension

15:16

LSM: 30 percent of Latvians believe Russia could invade Baltic States

14:45

Almost €200,000 granted to support internationalization of Estonian culture

14:15

Kalev Stoicescu: The nature of Russia

14:12

Ambassador, Estonian minister thank companies providing aid to Ukraine

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11:22

Estonian prime minister resigns, disbands government Updated

12.07

Estonian economy to deteriorate over next six months — experts

12.07

High winds bring spectacular waterspouts on both sides of Finnish gulf

13.07

NATO jets based at Ämari conduct daily flights far into central Europe

13:15

Ukraine consul general to Scotland unhappy over Tallink vessel refugee plan Updated

10:32

Dangerous fertilizer cargo stuck at Muuga harbor due to Russian sanctions Updated

13.07

Five more Soviet-era war graves in Estonia to be reburied

13.07

Top artists to give free Tartu concerts during Rally Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: