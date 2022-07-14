Mushroom, wild berry picking season has started in South Estonia

Mushroom and berry picking season has started in South Estonia and sellers are driving hundreds of kilometers a day around the country to collect their goods.

Long-time seller Anu Palover has been buying mushrooms from Võru and Põlva countries for 26 years, Wednesday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported.

She told AK she has been driving more than 400 kilometers on an average day to buy locally picked produce from small villages. She showed the program some of her purchases.

"There are two types of Chanterelles. One grows in spring, which is heavier and thicker, and the other type, which comes in August. It's more fragile and bigger [...] There are cloudberries which are already ripe and there are more that are ripening," said Palover.

Due to the cool start of summer, chanterelles and wild berries have ripened slightly later this year.

Toomas Trommel, manager of Berrymush OÜ, said: "Usually, you can buy mushrooms around Midsummer [June 23], but now we only started on Friday — a few weeks later than usual."

He said weather patterns are having an effect on nature.

"The weather has changed. Now, blueberries in Finland and Estonia are ready at the same time, but usually, Finnish blueberries are ready later than Estonia's," Trommel said.

