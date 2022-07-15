EDF commander may see two-year extension to term

The incoming Reform/Isamaa/SDE coalition is considering extending Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) commander Lieutenant General Martin Herem's term by two years, newly-appointed defense minister Hanno Pevkur (Reform) says. Herem's term is due to expire at the end of 2023.

Pevkur, who was publicly announced as the new defense minister, replacing Kalle Laanet, and who is due to be sworn-in on Monday, told ERR that: "Monday is the swearing-in [ceremony], and after that I will meet [Herem] as soon as possible," conceding that there were no real obstacles to an extension of Lt. Gen. Herem's term and that he had done a good job so far.

Estonian governments have the legal right to extend an EDF commander's term by two years and indeed did so in the case of Herem's predecessor, Riho Terras, who is now an Isama MEP.

Lt. Gen. Herem became EDF commander in December 2018.

The heads of state organizations and agencies, as well as organizations which receive public funding, such as the National Opera (Rahvusooper) and public broadcaster ERR, are generally appointed to five-year terms, as is the head of state themselves.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!