Electricity price falls to €331 per MWh Tuesday

The average price of electricity in Estonia will fall on Tuesday by around a third on Monday's figure, though the latter was an all-time record.

Electricity will cost €331 per MWh on Tuesday as an average for the whole day as quoted by the NordPool exchange, compared with €501 posted on the Monday.

The costliest period is from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., when electricity will cost €425-470 per MWh.

The cheapest price by hour will be the last hour of the day, 11 p.m. to midnight, when electricity will cost €157.26 per MWh.

Monday's figure of €501 per MWh was an all-time record for Estonia, though such records have been successively broken and re-broken. Peak price by hour Monday stood at €861 per MWh.

