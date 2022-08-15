Estonia's average electricity price to reach €479 per MWh on Tuesday

Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
The average price of electricity in Estonia is to increase to €479.02 per megawatt-hour on Tuesday, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices* for August 16. This will mark the record second highest daily average electricity price in Estonia to date.

Monday's average electricity price in Estonia reached €463 per megawatt-hour, and on Tuesday is slated to climb even closer to €500, reaching €479 per megawatt hour.

Electricity prices will be cheapest in the early morning hours, bottoming out at €176.62 from 3-4 a.m., and are set to peak at €750.03 between 6-7 p.m.

To the country's north and south, the average price of electricity in Finland on Tuesday will be €302.78, while the average daily price in both Latvia and Lithuania will exceed Estonia's at €488.03.

Estonia's new record high average electricity price was set last Monday, when the daily average price reached €501 per megawatt-hour.

*All times are noted in Central European Summer Time (CEST), one hour behind Estonian time, in accordance with Nord Pool's own data.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

