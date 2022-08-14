Electricity in Estonia to cost €462 per MWh on average Monday

Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The average price of electricity in Estonia on Monday will be €462.42 per Megawatt hour, €100 more than the average price for the past week. The average for Monday is the same for all three Baltic States.

The figure rivals, though is €38 lower, than last Monday's all-time record for the day of €500.61, as quoted on the Nordpool exchange.

Not only that, but there are no cheap hours, even in the small hours of the morning, other than relatively speaking – the cheapest rate is to be had between 7.00 a.m. and 8.00 a.m. on Monday, August 15, when electricity nonetheless costs €339 per MWh, while the peak hour is 10.00-11.00 p.m. when it will cost €555.72 per MWh, though in any case electricity exceeds €500 per MWh every hour from 3 p.m. to midnight.

The remainder of Sunday does not offer any respite either – from 5 p.m. the price is well over €400 per MWh, until the last hour of the day, 11 p.m. to midnight, when it dips just slightly below the €400-per-MWh mark.

The average price for the whole of last week was €354 as quoted on the Nordpool.

The graph below shows average daily prices of electricity in August so far this year (in yellow, with the price on the same date in 2021, in blue, for comparison).

Electricity costs €367 per MWh in Finland on Monday, August 15.

--

