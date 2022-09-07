Reinsalu: NB8 must advocate for Ukrainian weapons aid, harsher sanctions

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is encouraging Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers to support Ukraine and the special tribunal to investigate war crimes during a two-day visit to Lithuania.

The minister is visiting Kaunas on September 6 and 7 for a Nordic and Baltic (NB8) foreign ministers meeting to discuss assistance to Ukraine and cooperation on boosting regional security.

"I underlined to my colleagues that immediate weapons and economic assistance must be provided to Ukraine to help them win the war. We must also continue stepping up sanctions and isolating Russia internationally to make the cost of the war unbearably high for the aggressor state," Reinsalu said.

At the discussion, the minister raised the creation of a special tribunal for investigating Russia's crimes of aggression and holding perpetrators to account.

"Russia must answer for its genocidal war in Ukraine and Estonia is steadfast in its support for establishing a special tribunal," Reinsalu said.

Touching on regional security, the NB8 foreign ministers discussed solutions to the energy crisis and steps to bolster energy security. The minister said a pan-European solution is needed for gas and electricity price caps as soon as possible.

--

