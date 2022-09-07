Reinsalu: NB8 must advocate for Ukrainian weapons aid, harsher sanctions

News
Urmas Reinsalu in Kaunas.
Urmas Reinsalu in Kaunas. Source: J. Azanovo / URM foto
News

Minister of Foreign Affairs Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) is encouraging Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers to support Ukraine and the special tribunal to investigate war crimes during a two-day visit to Lithuania.

The minister is visiting Kaunas on September 6 and 7 for a Nordic and Baltic (NB8) foreign ministers meeting to discuss assistance to Ukraine and cooperation on boosting regional security. 

"I underlined to my colleagues that immediate weapons and economic assistance must be provided to Ukraine to help them win the war. We must also continue stepping up sanctions and isolating Russia internationally to make the cost of the war unbearably high for the aggressor state," Reinsalu said.

At the discussion, the minister raised the creation of a special tribunal for investigating Russia's crimes of aggression and holding perpetrators to account.

"Russia must answer for its genocidal war in Ukraine and Estonia is steadfast in its support for establishing a special tribunal," Reinsalu said.

Touching on regional security, the NB8 foreign ministers discussed solutions to the energy crisis and steps to bolster energy security. The minister said a pan-European solution is needed for gas and electricity price caps as soon as possible.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

19:47

Estonia's top cultural organizations call for wage rises to support sector

19:17

Unclear if the Tallink MyStar to start service at month end, as planned

18:53

Utilitas gets green-light to use natural gas in district heating production

18:23

Reinsalu: NB8 must advocate for Ukrainian weapons aid, harsher sanctions

17:51

State's island ferry tender to take environmental considerations on board

17:19

Belgian side SV Zulte Waregem sign midfielder Palumets from Paide

16:55

Ligi on leaving central bank supervisory board: My will not decisive here

16:49

Statistics Estonia: August consumer price index up 24.8 percent on year Updated

16:42

Eesti 200 to announce chairman candidates in coming days

16:39

Health Board buys new cold storage units due to Moderna vial changes

Watch again

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: