Reform puts Sutt nomination for Bank of Estonia board role on hold

News
Andres Sutt
Andres Sutt Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Reform Party parliamentary group has put its nomination of Andres Sutt for a position on Bank of Estonia's (Eesti Pank) supervisory board on hold.

Former Minister of Entrepreneurship and Information Technology, was set to replace Jürgen Ligi as Reform's representative on the board.

"The Reform Party group had nominated Andres Sutt for the post, but has asked to suspend the nomination for the time being," said Aivar Kokk (Isamaa), chair of the Riigikogu's Finance Committee.

"On Monday, we were ready to draft a bill to submit to the Riigikogu, but, on Tuesday, Jürgen Ligi asked for it to be suspended and wait for a final decision (to be made). We are now waiting for a proposal from the Reform Party group," Kokk explained.

The Reform parliamentary group has four months to present its candidate for Bank of Estonia's supervisory board. According to Kokk, if they do not do so within that time, the  Riigikogu's Finance Committee will select a candidate itself.

Earlier this month, ERR reported that Reform wants to restore Sutt to the supervisory board, after his ministerial role came to an end, in a move that would mean Jürgen Ligi stepping down from the role.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:37

Real estate experts forecasting fall in property prices

20:05

SDE proposes new 5-year national defense tax to cover budget gap

19:30

Eesti Energia: Estonia cannot produce enough electricity during peak hours

19:12

Reform puts Sutt nomination for Bank of Estonia board role on hold

18:42

Study: Right-wing populists turn "foes into friends" to broaden support

18:12

Gallery: State auctioning over 1.5ha of Kopli seafront land

18:04

Estonian president to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

17:48

Average electricity price rises to €151 on Thursday

17:23

Defense minister: Estonia assembling next Ukraine aid package

17:14

Minister: Von der Leyen energy price proposals disappointing for Estonia

Watch again

Most Read articles

13.09

Russian pensioners in Estonia have not received Q3 pension

12.09

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

13.09

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

08:57

Center MP uses state allowance to pay apartment rental costs

13.09

Estonian FM condemns 'intensified conflict' between Azerbaijan and Armenia Updated

13.09

Kallas tells Macron in call: 'Ukraine can win if we keep supporting them'

07:41

Party ratings: Center Party support reaches nadir

12.09

Bolt fined €1.4 million for tax evasion in Latvia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: