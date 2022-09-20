Higher salaries in nearby municipalities attract teachers away from Tallinn

News
Municipalities near Tallinn attract teachers with higher salaries
Municipalities near Tallinn attract teachers with higher salaries Source: (Hanna Samoson/ERR)
News

Tallinn is facing a severe teacher shortage, as schools in surrounding municipalities offer higher salaries. Unlike in the capital, wealthier municipalities in the surrounding area pay teachers a supplement to the national minimum wage of €1,412, with classroom bonuses also higher outside Tallinn.

Pay for teachers working in all of the wealthy municipalities around Tallinn is above the national minimum wage, with municipal schools also competing with each other for the best teaching staff. As a result, there has been an upsurge in the number of teachers leaving jobs in the capital to take up positions in municipal schools.

Sirly Illak-Oluvere, head of curriculum at Mustamäe High School, said, that the better salaries offered outside Tallinn meant the school had lost one of its teachers with just a week to go until the start of the new academic year.

"Our salary is €1,412, plus bonuses for overtime and classroom work. It seems that the surrounding municipalities are paying a bit better, which is why Mustamäe High School has had to deal with a situation where our teacher was called and invited to a school, where the salary was quite different from what we can offer now. We lost a teacher," Illak-Oluvere said.

There are also other schools near Tallinn, which have lost many more teachers to schools in neighboring municipalities.

"From September 1, the minimum monthly salary for teachers will be €1,633. In addition to that, there will be class teacher fees, overtime and so on. Class teacher pay starts at €250 a month," said Saue deputy mayor Andres Kaarmann.

"Municipalities in the 'golden circle' (populous municipalities in the capital's commuter belt - ed.) pay higher salaries than Tallinn, and if transport connections are good, this is where teachers will come," Karmann added.

However, Kaarel Rundu, head of Tallinn's education department, believes this is still a two-way process. "People are also coming into Tallinn, not just going out. Over the last three years, the salaries paid in Tallinn have been at an average level when compared to neighboring municipalities. It has decreased a bit in the last year, in 2021, but it is certainly not the case that everywhere else pays more," Rundu said.

Rundu stresses, that although there are more than 50 schools, which pay the minimum wage, the average salary for teachers in Tallinn is €1,588 per month, with average class teacher premium €153. However, schools in surrounding municipalities do not limit themselves to paying the minimum, meaning overall pay rates are still more favorable there than in the capital.

The deputy mayor of Saue said, that according to data provided by the Ministry of Education, last year, the average monthly salary of a teacher in Saue municipality was €1,900.

However, according to Rundu, the shortage of teachers in Tallinn schools has reached the extent, that headteachers would be required to teach lessons themselves in order to plug the gaps.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:29

Biotoopia Talks: Eco-aesthetics

15:01

Foreign Minister: Belarusian regime must not feel it can act with impunity

14:28

Universal electricity service price could be set retroactively

14:18

Youth chess player just misses out on world championship medals

13:41

Injury forces fencer Katrina Lehis out of competition till at least spring

13:00

Rising Euribor may lead to increased mortgage rates

12:50

Quadruple sculls in with chance of reaching world championship semis

12:21

Maileen Nuudi gets by to Tallinn WTA250 main table

11:40

Higher salaries in nearby municipalities attract teachers away from Tallinn

11:07

Kallas: Potential Haapsalu rail extension needs design work doing first

Watch again

Most Read articles

19.09

10 Russians denied entry to Estonia on first day of Schengen visa ban

16.09

Analyst: Generals most likely to overthrow Russian regime

19.09

Tallinn considers opening four night bus routes from next year

19.09

Reform gets behind stripping Russian citizens of right to vote Updated

18.09

NATO Military Committee chair: New era in global security

19.09

No comment – Elizabeth II's funeral ceremony

19.09

Veiko Kommusaar: Not every person crossing the border is a refugee

19.09

Tallinn opposes RKAS plans to allow housing on seafront plot

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: