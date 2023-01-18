Salaries of Tallinn teachers to rise again in 2023

The Tallinn city government building.
The Tallinn city government building. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Tallinn City Government approved a decree today raising the minimum salary for Tallinn city teachers for the second year in a row.

Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev said that Tallinn has adjusted teacher salaries annually.

"Teachers in municipal kindergartens and hobby schools will see their pay rise by nearly 24 percent this year, bringing them in line with those of high school teachers and support specialists. The minimum wage for preschool teachers and [preschool] support specialists will rise from €1,412 to €1,749 per month, effective January 1. Teachers in hobby schools will also receive an equivalent pay rise beginning February 1," Belobrovtsev said.

"The minimum salary for preschool teachers' assistants will rise from €850 to €1050 from February 1," he added.

The minimum salary for teachers in general high schools and vocational schools will rise from €1,412 to €1,749 from January 1.

Heads of kindergartens and hobby schools in Tallinn can also expect a 15 percent average pay increase beginning on February 1. Depending on the number of groups, the monthly minimum wage for preschool leaders will rise to €2,145 (1-3 groups), €2,415 (4-10 groups), or €2,595 (11 or more groups). Depending on the number of pupils, the minimum monthly wage for the head of a hobby school will increase to €2,405 (up to 900 pupils), €2,595 (901-1400 pupils), or €3,060 (above 1400 pupils).

The salary of the headmaster of a school of general education will increase by an average of 12 percent as of February 1, with new minimum rates of €2,275 (up to 350 pupils), €2,525 (351-700 pupils), €2,780 (701-900 pupils), and €3,030 (above 900 pupils) per month.

"In the context of current inflation and price increases, I believe this is a positive and welcome message for our educators, and I am pleased that we can show in this way that education is a priority for the City of Tallinn," Belobrovtsev said.

For the first time, Tallinn leveled the salaries of kindergarten teachers with those of school teachers in 2006 and has done so regularly since since.

--

Editor: Kristina Kersa

