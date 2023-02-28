Tallinn opening school applications for kids starting first grade this fall

Starting Wednesday, March 1, parents and caregivers in Tallinn will be able to submit applications for the designation of schools of residents for children entering the first grade in public schools this fall.

This year, 4,800 children in Tallinn will reach the compulsory school age — i.e. be turning 7 by October 1 — which is 140 more than last year, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev (Center) said according to a press release.

"On one hand, this is, of course, good news," he Belobrovtsev acknowledged. "But on the other, the increasing number of students in some areas may also raise a challenge. Despite this, I'd like to ensure that every child is accepted to a school."

The deputy mayor is advising all parents to fill out applications for their children, as this is the only way to ensure that they will be able to study in their preferred language or that all the kids in one family are able to attend the same school.

"If the application isn't submitted, [an incoming child's] school will be determined by the Tallinn Education Department based on the child's place of residence," he added.

Hiiu School, a new school, will be opening its doors in Tallinn's Nõmme District this fall. In connection with the opening of the new school, Tallinn Nõmme High School will continue teaching students from grades 7-12, while grade 1-6 students will be transferred to Hiiu School.

Belobrovtsev noted that when selecting a school via eKool, parents nonetheless have to select Nõmme High School, as Hiiu School has not yet been added to the system's list of schools.

The new school's future building on Raudtee tänav will also be undergoing renovations, during which time it will temporarily be relocated to the former premises of the Tallinn School of Music on Vabaduse puiestee.

