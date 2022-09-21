3 speed cameras to be relocated to Tallinn-Narva highway

News
Speed camera.
Speed camera. Source: Transport Administration
News

The construction of a 2+2 section of the Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa highway has caused the Transport Administration to permanently relocate three speed traps to the Tallinn-Narva highway.

The new section of the highway bypasses three stationary speed cameras that would no longer serve their purpose on access roads where they would be left, the administration said in a press release.

Two speed traps will be set up in Kotinuka in Jõhvi Municipality, Ida-Viru County, and the third in Põdruse, Haljala Municipality, Lääne-Viru County.

The cameras will undergo a setup period first during which traffic will be taken into accordance with the new circumstances. The Transport Administration will notify commuters once the cameras come online.

The speed traps used to be located on the Kuivajõe-Liiva (km 4.2), Mustla-Võõbu (km 1.7) and Ardu-Ojasoo (km 10.9) sections of the Tallinn-Tartu-Võru-Luhamaa highway.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

useful information

