New speed camera starts on Ääsmäe-Haapsalu road

On Monday, a new speed camera started work on the Ääsmäe-Haapsalu road.

The new speed camera is located at the 44.7 km mark, near the in the Lääne County village of Rõuma, and measures the speed of the cars driving towards Haapsalu.

The setup of the speed camera is complete, and the traffic management has been aligned with the new regime, The Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) announced on Monday.

Speed cameras, it is argued, help to reduce speeding on hazardous stretches of highway, something which in turn helps to reduce both the number of traffic accidents and their severity.

Estonian state roads have 67 fixed speed cameras, and with five of these it is possible to measure speed in both directions.

