Over 100,000 people fleeing Ukraine entered Estonia since conflict's start

A total of 100,082 war refugees fleeing Ukraine have arrived in Estonia since the Russian invasion starting February 24. Of these, 56,566 currently remain in Estonia, according to figures released by the Social Insurance Board (Sotsiaalkindlustusamet) Wednesday morning.

43,516 of the total, or 43.5 percent, have subsequently left Estonia to other countries, the board says.

25,235, or 25.2 percent, of the total are minors.

Around 7.3 million people have crossed the border out of Ukraine since the conflict began, the UN estimates, 4 million of whom are registered refugees.

